XFactor audition seeks Fife talent

Do you have the XFactor to be Fife’s answer to Olly Murs, Leona Lewis ... or even Jedward?

The hit TV series is coming to Kirkcaldy for the very first time to stage an audition for the next series.

And the doors are open to anyone to make their bid for a place in the 2017 competition.

The XFactor comes to the Mercat Shopping Centre on Tuesday, February 14 when an open audition takes place all day.

Don’t expect to face the celebrity judges though – Simon Cowell and his panel ain’t coming!

This is a chance to meet the team behind the show who get to sift through the wannabees on a tour of shopping centres – they’re also heading to Falkirk to see if they can sing any better in the central region (they can’t!)

The Mercat audition starts at 11.00 a.m. on Valentine’s Day and runs until 6.00 p.m.

So, if you think you have what it takes to follow in the footsteps of Jade from Leven who made it as far as the judges’ house round back in 2013, or maybe even become one part of the next One Direction or Little Mix, head to the High Street next month.

Good luck!