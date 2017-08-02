£1.5m windfarm boost launched in Fife

Burntisland Fabrications is to benefit from a £1.5m cash injection which aims to help develop better technology for offshore windfarms.

The Scottish Government made the funding announcement in Fife yesterday (Wednesday), saying it hoped to stimulate further innovation in the sector.

Paul Wheelhouse, Scottish Government Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy was at the BiFab yard in Methil, to announce the investment into the Carbon Trust’s world-leading research, development, and demonstration programme.

The investment will allow the continuation of funding for projects to explore potential opportunities that offshore wind can offer to Scotland, ultimately leading to a reduction in costs.

Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “The Scottish Government’s decision to invest a further £1.5 million into the OWA is a ringing endorsement of the great potential of this programme to help Scotland to utilise the full potential of offshore wind, and to ensure that we make it as affordable as possible.

“The Carbon Trust have done a fantastic job in reducing the costs of offshore wind, as well as encouraging collaboration across the public and private sectors.

“The potential benefits of offshore wind energy in Scotland are enormous, which is why the Scottish Government is committed to its development. By continuing to invest in it, not only are we stimulating economic change for the better, but we’re also helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”