£50,000 reward offered in search for missing Fife airman

A millionaire businessman has offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of the remains of Corrie McKeague.

The 23-year-old RAF gunner, who grew up in Cupar, vanished on September 24 following a night out in Bury St Edmunds with colleagues from RAF Honington.

Police have now admitted that the only possible theory is that Corrie fell asleep in a commercial rubbish bin and ended up being disposed of.

And they say his body is never likely to be found.

Now Colin Davey, former owner of the Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds, where Corrie was seen drinking on the night he disappeared, has put up a reward and offered to pay for police to continue their search of a landfill site near Cambridge, which was abandoned after 20 weeks.

Last week, material from an energy-from-waste plant near Ipswich was taken away for forensic examination.

Suffolk Police said: “All the work we have carried out, particularly around the weight of the bin lorry collection, points to Corrie being taken to the landfill site.

“The search has been complex, systematic, thorough and comprehensive. Throughout the process the work being completed has been reviewed by national experts.

“The investigation behind the scenes hasn’t stood still while the search has been carried out, but all the information we have still points to the fact that Corrie was transported from the ‘horseshoe’ area in the bin lorry. Having been through all of the possibilities in detail, there is nothing to support any theory other than that Corrie was in the bin.”