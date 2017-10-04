A care village would be ideal for Dysart

Dysart is desperately in need of more facilities to allow elderly people to remain in the village.

And local residents have got together with local councillor Ian Cameron to push for more provision for older people, with the blueprint of Kirkcaldy’s new care village seen as a favoured option.

Local resident Ann Younger (93), who has lived in the Royal Burgh since 1975, said the matter came to a head recently at a consultation meeting for the public to discuss the latest phase of building work planned in Howard Place.

The £40 million affordable housing development will include two 2-bedroomed bungalows, seven 3-bedroomed houses and one 5-bedroomed specific needs house.

Mrs Younger said: “While there is definitely a need for this type of housing for young families, what’s really needed is more sheltered and assisted-living housing so the elderly can continue to stay in Dysart.

“There is a sad lack of such housing or any type of facilities for the elderly, and that is what I would really like to see.

“I am fortunate to be able to continue to live here with some help, but others are being forced to move out of the homes they grew up in and have lived all their lives in because there is not the type of housing available to support them. It is sad and I think it is something which Fife Council needs to take a look at.”

Her call has been backed by Eunice Cameron, a former member of Dysart Community Council, who said the care village at Ostler’s Way in Kirkcaldy would be an ideal plan.

“Something like that maybe on a smaller scale sounds ideal to allow our older residents who were born and grew up in Dysart and who love living here the opportunity to continue living here,” she said.

“We obviously support the next phase of the Howard Place development because there is demand throughout Fife for affordable housing, but with people living for longer, provision for them also needs to be considered.”

And Councillor Ian Cameron who represents Dysart on Fife Council agreed.

“There are only a few one bedroom bungalows at Edington place for the whole of Dysart with no communal area or caretaker arrangement,” he said.

“I am asking the Housing Team to see what information they can provide details of the number of elderly people in larger flats and homes in Dysart as any development of bungalows alone would release these properties into the chain.

“The Council has a policy of building two bedroom bungalows which obviously reduces the number. I feel that a care village model would suit the elderly and maximise the chain.

“I am awaiting information and will see what can be done. The Council policy is needs based but the perhaps in this instance the need should be refelected more locally.”