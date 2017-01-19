A Fife red carpet reception with a difference

Three Fife charities have teamed up with a Kirkcaldy mosque to offer hungry homeless and vulnerable Fifers a red-carpet reception with a difference.

The event, entitled ‘A Charity Banquet?’, aims at helping those in help not only with food, but support and information.

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown

It takes place at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque, which is sponsored by the Insure Smart Foundation (ISF) with support from Frontline Fife and FRAE Fife, and has secured former Scotland boss Craig Brown as guest speaker.

Maz Salim, a trustee of Kirkcaldy Central Mosque and chair of ISF, said the idea came to him while watching TV.

“An an advert about homeless people came on,2 he said, “I thought then and there that would should try and do something for homeless people in Fife.

“It’s really important at this time of year.

I took it to the board at ISF. We’ve sponsored a lot of groups and charities across the UK but we all agreed that it was time we did something for these people who are right on our doorstep.”

Maz said he was delighted when Craig Brown agreed to appear.

“Craig is a friend of mine and he said he was only to happy to come along. He’s got some great stories to tell and is very funny.”

Those attending will be given a three course meal and there will be lots of information available which it is hoped will help them.

“We can also find out on the evening what these people are looking for and hopefully we can open some doors for them and find out if there is anything else we can do,” Maz said. “We also want to show that the mosque is open to anybody, it’s not just for the Muslim community.

“Our guests don’t need to dress up in a black tie and dinner suit, nor buy a ticket.

“The VIPs at this event are the homeless and vulnerable people of Fife. We are also challenging the idea that is a charitable act to help people less fortunate than ourselves.”

‘A Charity Banquet?’ takes place on Sunday, January 29, from 12pm – 4pm at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque at Cumbrae Terrace. Individuals or agencies should contact kimberley.grant@frontlinefife.co.uk or call 01592 800430.