A gift from you can make the world of difference on Christmas Day

Staff at Fife Women’s Aid are hoping to bring some festive cheer to women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse.

The organisation has launched its annual appeal which sees it applying to various organisations and businesses for unwrapped gifts to give the people who use its services.

Keri Duffy, children and young people’s team leader at Fife Women’s Aid, said: “The Christmas appeal is something we do every year, and we have been very lucky with the response we have had to date.

“The public has also been very generous in its donations over the years.

‘‘Last year we received many donations, including some from children themselves.

“All these gifts were greatly appreciated by the hundreds of women, children and young people we support.”

Keri explained what they are looking for: “We would appreciate any unwrapped toys, clothes, pyjamas, underwear, toiletries, vouchers, perfume, hair dryers, etc – anything that can be passed on as presents for the women, children and young people,” she said.

“We also support boys up to the age of 18 so anything that would suit boys (including teenage boys) would also be useful.”

She said unwrapped presents for women affected by domestic violence would also be welcome.

“We support women and families within refuge who can become quite isolated from their families and friends, so it is nice to pass on presents to people who may not receive gifts from others.

‘‘This can make all the difference to their Christmas.”

She continued: “This appeal is massively important to the women, children and young people we help.

“Due to changes in the family’s circumstances some would struggle to be able to afford presents for Christmas.

“Having presents for mums to give their children relieves the stress and financial strain, ensuring there is one less thing for them to worry about.

‘‘Also, being able to give presents to women who may be alone at Christmas can make a massive difference to their emotional wellbeing – letting them know someone cares. “It also helps to keep things as normal as possible for the children and young people.”

She added: “Domestic abuse is a constant throughout the year, but families tend to try and stay together for Christmas, to make it normal for the children.

‘‘We find there seems to be a rise in calls and reports of domestic abuse just after Christmas.”

Where YOU can donate presents:

The four main drop off points where people can donate gifts are:

The Corn Exchange, Cupar – Monday and Wednesday: 9am-5pm; 6-9pm; Saturday: 9am-noon.

The Dell Farquarson Centre, Dunfermline – Monday to Friday: 8.30am-10pm; Saturday 9am-4pm.

Glenrothes – Fife Women’s Aid Offices, Saltire Centre - Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm.

Linton Lane Community Centre, Kirkcaldy – Monday to Thursday: 7.30am-8pm; Friday 7.30am-6pm; Sat 8.30am-3pm.