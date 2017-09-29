A man with Raith Rovers at heart

Former Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn has been announced as the latest inductee into the club’s Hall of Fame.

The news was officially made public last week at the Former Players’ Association and Rovers Down South evening which was held to celebrate the achievements of the 2008/09 Second Division winning team, of which McGlynn was manager.

The former Stark’s Park boss will receive his award at the sold-out event at the Adam Smith Theatre on November 6.

McGlynn declared himself “delighted” with the news and John Greer, a member of the hall of Fame organising committee, said the induction was thoroughly deserved and had been well received.

He said: “To my mind, John is the man who brought pride back to the club after a few bad years.”

Born in Musselburgh, John McGlynn played for Berwick Rangers before finishing his career at Musselburgh Athletic.

He then spent 10 years as a coach at Hearts before taking the manager’s chair at Raith Rovers in 2006.

John Greer credits McGlynn with turning the club’s fortunes around.

“He took over a team that was sitting near the bottom of the league in the old Second Division and helped them to finish that season in the play-offs.

“The following year he took us to the play-offs again, but then won the league and took us back to the old First Division the season after.

“John then firmly established us a First Division team and then took us to the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2010 – our first for 47 years.

“The following season John took us close to promotion to the Premiership, not only that, he was also voted PFA Scotland Manager of the Year, which was a phenomenal achievement.

“He’s got a great job scouting and coaching for Celtic now, but he’s still willing to come along and do anything for Raith Rovers.

“He is a top guy who still has Raith Rovers close to his heart.”