A917 bridge repairs will take four months to complete

Four months of works to strengthen a bridge on the A917 between Crail and Anstruther is due to start soon.

Fife Council has announced Realm Construction will carry out a programme of works to strengthen and refurbish Kilrenny Bridge between May and August - but promise disruption will be kept to a minimum.

On completion, the existing traffic lights will be removed and two way traffic will be restored over the bridge.

Frances Ratcliffe, consultant engineer said: “The existing concrete bridge dates from 1937 and is in poor condition. Since 2001, it has been limited to single lane operation controlled by traffic lights.

“Temporary props are in place beneath the deck to avoid imposing a weight restriction.”

Works to the bridge will include: installing a steel tunnel liner over the Kilrenny Burn; infilling beneath the bridge deck with concrete.

The new arch bridge and concrete parapets will be clad in natural stone sympathetic to the Kilrenny Conservation Area, and

The road will be resurfaced with junctions realigned to suit the new arrangement.

As the majority of the work will happen below road level, the impact on bridge traffic will be minimised during the works.

Frances continued: “This proposal to infill the bridge will result in a significant cost saving compared to demolition, it’s far less disruptive to road users and local residents, and has a reduced environmental impact.

“The concrete parapets, road surface, temporary kerbs and handrails, which need to be removed, will all be recycled off site.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is appreciated.”

A drawing showing the scheme proposals will be on public display in Anstruther Library and is available on www.fifedirect.org.