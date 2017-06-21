A92 roadworks now rescheduled for eight nights

Resurfacing works on the A92 have been rescheduled to start on Friday - bringing eight nights of road closures

A six-night £110k programme of works to the section between the A92 Preston Roundabout to Tullis Russell Roundabout was originally due to begin tonight (Wednesday)

Overnight resurfacing will now take place over eight nights, from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night. The improvements will be completed by 6.30am on Saturday, July 1.

Full road closure will be in in place for safety on the A92 carriageway section, plus a full closure of the Tullis Russell Roundabout overnight on Friday June 23, Saturday, June 24 and and Sunday, June 25.

During the closures, all vehicles heading northbound will be diverted off the A92 at Preston Roundabout and then diverted via the A911 Queensway and B969 Western Avenue which they can then re-join the A92 at Balfarg.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the B969 Western Avenue to Leslie Roundabout and A911 Queensway when they will then re-join the A92 at Preston Roundabout.

There will be no access to the A92 from the B9130 from Markinch overnight when Tullis Russell Roundabout is closed, with traffic instead diverted locally.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.