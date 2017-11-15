Alex Rowley steps aside as Scottish Labour leader

Alex Rowley has stepped aside from his role as Scottish Labour’s interim leader while allegations about about his conduct are investigated.

The Fife MSP and former leader of Fife Council, took the step after the claims were published in a national newspaper this morning.

Mr Rowley denies the allegations.

The woman, who wasn’t named, said he made her life ‘‘hell with his behaviour.’’

Mr Rowley said: “I totally refute these allegations and will take all steps necessary to clear my name.

“These allegations must be properly and thoroughly investigated in line with our party’s procedures – and I will refer myself to the party so such an investigation can take place.

“While that investigation is carried out, I will step aside as deputy leader, as well as interim leader, of the Scottish Labour Party.”