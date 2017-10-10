Alison celebrates electric wheelchair arrival

Fife woman Alison Buzza is enjoying life to the full after receiving a new electric wheelchair thanks to a tremendous community fundraising effort.

People from all over Fife helped raise almost £2000 in just over five weeks after local charity Kats Mission took up the worthy cause.

And this week Glenrothes resident Alison (55), who has a back condition and Multiple Sclerosis, said her new mode of transport had helped to “completely transform her life.”

“I think the greatest thing it has given me is a sense of normality. I can do everything that most people take for granted like going out to meet friends and having a coffee without having to ask people to help me and to move furniture around,” said mother-of-three Alison, who lives in Collydean with husband Brian.

“When Brian was working I was virtually housebound as my old chair was on its last wheels and wasn’t suitable for use on Fife Council’s Ring and Ride service.

“This one is fantastic and I’m just back from a great holiday to Paris which my son and his partner took me on.”

The final fundraiser was a fun day organised by Kats Mission in Kinglassie on Saturday which raised £800.

And Glenrothes joinery firm Redwells Joinery Ltd has made a custom-built shed to store and charge the wheelchair in, as well as giving a donation.

“So many people have helped make this happen, including complete strangers. I can’t thank everyone enough,” said Alison.