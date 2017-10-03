Amazon announces 2000 jobs for Christmas

Amazon has announced it will create more than 2000 seasonal positions at its Dunfermline warehouse this festive season.

The intake will more than double the permanent team of 1500 workers at the Amazon fulfillment centre - which came under intense criticism last winter when temporary staff were snapped living in outdoor tents in grounds nearby.

In a statement today (Tuesday), Amazon said sesonal staff would be paid a slaray starting form £7.65 an hour to help pick, pack and ship customers’ festive orders.

Paul Ashraf, general manager at Dunfermline, said: “We look forward to welcoming more than 2000 seasonal workers at Dunfermline to play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers during the Christmas season.

“We plan all year round for the festive period and the increase in people at our site to provide a positive work environment with a series of fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Across the UK the company is recruiting over 20,000 seasonal workers to help meet demand over Christmas - a period for which Amazon prepares “year-round” said Stefano Perego, Amazon’s Director of UK Customer Fulfilment.

He added: “We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to work at Amazon and welcome new faces to the seasonal team.”

Recruitment for seasonal roles is now underway through local recruitment agencies. Further information about working at Amazon can be found at www.jobsatamazon.co.uk