An idyllic setting for Fife wedding couple

A Kirkcaldy couple have become the first to hold their wedding at the Ecology Centre on the beautiful banks of Kinghorn loch.

Debbie McLure and Brian Kelly chose the venue for its irresistable views, and they weren’t disappointed as the natural beauty provided the perfect backdrop for their intimate inter-faith ceremony.

Debbie explained: “We wanted to be married outdoors and when we first got together, it was at the time they were building the new Ecology Centre. I joked that they were building it especially for us to get married in.

“I work as a community development officer and one day, while I was with the Active Kids group from the YMCA, we were at an event in the Adam Smith Theatre. I got speaking to Jenny, the marketing manager from the Ecology Centre, and told her about my wish to get married there.

“She was really keen on the idea, so we went for a visit. When we saw the Nest Room with its full length glass windows looking out over the loch we thought that, with the Scottish weather, even if it was not a nice day we could still get married with beautiful outside views.”

And, to make the occasion a real family event, the couple roped in Debbie’s three children Sean, Gemma and Leona and Brian’s daughter Nieve to help with the preparations. Brian’s son Reece wasn’t able to be at the ceremony as he is at a hockey academy in Canada.

Debbie and Brian tie the knot on the banks of Kinghorn Loch

The girls painted pebbles they collected from the seashore and gave them out to guests to bless them, while Debbie made her own bouquet, and her and Brian made the garland of flowers for over the archway where they were married, and Sean’s girlfriend, Anna Mitchell, also helped to decorate the venue.

“We had 26 guests at the ceremony which we were able to hold outside because the weather was fine on the day, and everyone played a huge part in the ceremony which made it extra special and truly our day,” said Debbie.

“The centre was completely transformed into a stunning wedding venue and the staff at the centre were all amazing and did a fantastic job, while my friend Grace, who I worked beside at the Bite and Blether Cafe, in the Gallatown did all the food, which was fantastic.

“We had a big party at night with gazebos and fairy lights.

The happy couple

‘‘It was a wonderful day from start to finish and we couldn’t have chosen a better place.”

David Stockwell, manager at the Ecology Centre, said: “We were delighted to be able to help Debbie and Brian to have the dream wedding day that they wanted.

“It’s a first for the centre – and hopefully the first of many. We have a truly unique and inspiring location here.

“All of us wish the happy couple all of the best in the future.”