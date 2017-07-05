Anger over proposal to close busy Fife road for six months

Proposals by a developer to close one of the main roads between Kinghorn and Burntisland for SIX MONTHS have met with anger and disbelief.

Community Councils in both towns say the move to close off a 500m stretch of the B923 Kinghorn Loch road would cause major road disruption as well as affecting businesses and organisations such as the Ecology Centre, Craigencalt Farm and Kinghorn Golf Club.

And they have called for alternative measures to be examined before such drastic action is considered.

Meanwhile Fife Council says that although it has had some dialogue with the housebuilder, Lovell Homes, which has planning permission to build 133 homes on the edge of Kinghorn Loch, no formal application for a road closure has been made.

