Annual Fife Art Exhibition open for entries

Fifers are being urged to get creative by submitting entries to this year’s Fife Art Exhibition.

The annual event is sponsored by Shell UK and is open to all artists living in the Kingdom who are not currently taking or who have not completed full time degree or diploma courses.

An independent panel of judges selected six winning artworks which were purchased and donated to NHS Fife for permanent display within their facilities.

Entry forms for the 2017 exhibition are now available from all Fife Cultural Trust venues – they should be completed and returned to Lochgelly Centre by Monday, September 11. All artwork should then be submitted to Lochgelly Centre between Saturday, September 16 and Saturday, September 23. The private viewing and prize giving will take place in Lochgelly Centre on Friday, October 6.

David Burgess, plant manager Shell Fife NGL said: “Shell is delighted to be a part of this great event. It’s important for Shell to be build partnerships with communities. I believe over the past 30 years we have built strong community links in Fife.”

The 2016 exhibition was held in Lochgelly Centre last autumn.

Each winner also received a £200 Shell award. The 2016 winners were, James Grieve, Patricia Lamont, Margaret Hume, May McArdle, Robert Emerson Laidlaw and Zoe Darbyshire. Their winning artworks were displayed in Kirkcaldy Galleries in advance of being handed over to NHS Fife.