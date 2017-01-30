Anti-Trump protesters to gather in St Andrews

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in St Andrews tonight to protest against US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

A Facebook page invites protesters to join in the demonstration outside the town’s student union to “End Trump’s Muslim Ban!”

The emergency demo, supported by the St Andrews Socialist Party, is described as being: “in solidarity with US protests against the racist and xenophobic ban on Muslims announced by Trump.

Protesters will also be calling for the President’s state visit to the UK to be cancelled and for “Trump out of Scotland!

Demonstrators are also invited to gather in the students’ union to discuss further anti-Trump action in St Andrews, following the protest.

More information at https://www.facebook.com/events/166083513881860/