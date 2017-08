Have your say

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a primary school in Kirkcaldy.

They were called to Torbain earlier today.

A fire, which caused damage to the school’s nursery building, was brought under control in around 40 minutes.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information.

They want to hear from anyone who can help with their investigation – phone 101 ref: PS/20170812/2182.