Appeal after Kirkcaldy town centre assault

Police have appealed for witnesses following a serious assault in Kirkcaldy town centre.

It happened in Hill Street late on Saturday night.

The attack left a man with serious hand and facial injuries.

The 25-year old victim was hurt near the bus station around 11.00 pm, and taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police said a man has been detained in connection with the incident as their inquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Davidson of Kirkcaldy CID said: “The victim sustained serious injuries and our investigation into this incident continues.

“We’re eager to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or who was in the Hill Street area around this time, and would ask those with information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101, quoting incident number 4763 of 30th September, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.