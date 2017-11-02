Appeal after woman found in distressed state

Police are investigating after a woman was found in a distressed state in St Andrews.

The 19-year old was found in the South Street area. She was concerned for her personal safety while in the area at around 2.10am on Wednesday

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this matter, and anyone who can help police confirm the movements of the woman are asked to come forward.

In particular, officers want to speak to a man believed to have been in the Westburn Lane area before she was found. He may have useful information.

He is described as white, between the ages of 30 to 40-years-old.

He is around 6ft in height with an athletic build.

He was wearing a dark grey or black hoodie with the hood up and his face was covered by a dark coloured scarf or bandana.

He was also wearing blue jeans, black trainers and black leather gloves.

Detective Inspector Stuart Morris of Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “We are working with the woman to understand exactly what has happened to leave her feeling distressed and as such we are keen to hear from any members of the public who may have seen her.

“I am appealing for the man matching the description to come forward and assist with our enquiries.’’

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quouting incident number 0412 of 1 November, or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.