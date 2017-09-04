Appeal for missing woman

An appeal has been launched after a Kirkcaldy woman was reported missing.

Megan Wilkie (30) was last seen in Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy around 9.30am yesterday morning, wearing a knitted tan sleeveless top and jeans.

She is 5ft 5ins and of medium to slim build, She was carrying a light canvas bag with a change of clothing.

Megan has no phone in her possession or means of contact, but it is thought she may have a bank card and her passport with her.

Her disappearance has been reported to the police.