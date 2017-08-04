Appeal for witnesses to early morning fire in Kirkcaldy

Police in Kirkcaldy are appealing for witnesses, following a fire in Links Street in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: “This fire was a deliberate act and we are following a number of enquires and are also carrying out door to door enquiries in the area.

“I would be grateful if anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am and who hasn’t already spoken to the police to contact us through 101 quoting 0553 of the 4th of August.”