Appeal for witnesses to fatal road accident

Police are appealing for information following a road accident on Friday in which a man died.

About 3.15pm a three-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the A91 near to Mawcarse, Milnathort.

Unfortuantely, the 63-year-old male driver of a van died as a result of his injuries. All other occupants of the vehicles were uninjured.

Enquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are being carried out and, as with all deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland, Tayside Division on 101, or speak to any police officer.