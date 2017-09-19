Appeal over man missing from Tayport

Police are appealing for information to trace a 28-year-old man missing from the Tayport area.

Gary Steadman was last seen leaving an address in William Street around 9.00 am on Tuesday.

He was later seen at a Scotmid, in Tayport, half an hour later, however he has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Gary is described as white with slender build. He is around 6ft tall with short, dark curly hair.

He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue hooded top with a galaxy design, jeans and black trainers.

He has a number of tattoos, including a triangle design with an eye on his upper left hand. He also has tattoos on his upper arms.

Inspector Karen Muirhead of Levenmouth Police Station said: “Gary has now been missing for some time and we are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Gary, or who recognises his description, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Likewise I would ask Gary if he sees this appeal get in touch with his family or police to let us know he’s okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Levenmouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1208 of September 29, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.