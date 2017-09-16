Appeal to find Libbi, missing since Monday

Police have appealed for help to find a Kirkcaldy teenager missing since Monday.

Elizabeth Toledo – known as Libbi – was last seen in the Smeaton area of the town on Monday, September 11 around 1.00 pm.

Libbi Toledo, reported missing in Kirkcaldy

The 17-year old has not returned home since then, despite living locally.

Police have released three pictures in the hope someone may recognise her and alert them, amid growing concern for her welfare.

Libbi is believed to have been in the Alison Street area, walking towards Ramsey Road, with a group of around seven men and three women between 12pm and 1.00 pm on Wednesday.

She also has links to the Forfar, Brechin and Arbroath areas of Angus.

Libbi Toledo, reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Libbi is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with dark blonde hair, hazel eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, which has white logos all over the front, a grey-coloured hoodie and blue jeans.

She often wears Uggs or black military-style boots and a camouflage jacket or a burgundy hoodie.

Insp Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “I’d ask anyone who may have seen Libbi since Monday, or has any information about her whereabouts, to get in touch with us.

“If Libbi see’s this appeal, I’d urge her to contact either us or someone she trusts as soon as possible and let us know that she is safe.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0177 of 12th September.