Appeal to find missing man in Fife

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing in Lochgelly.

Michael Boost was last seen at an address on Kirktoun Gardens in the Ballingry area around 4.20pm on Tuesday.

There is concern for the 23-year-old’s welfare, and officers are urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Michael is described as white, of slim build, 6ft tall, with short black hair, a black beard and blue eyes.

He is originally from the Stevenage area of Hertfordshire, and has a star tattoo on one hand and on the left side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a dark red Superdry Parka jacket, dark grey jogging bottoms and dark red trainers.

At this time, it’s believed that Michael may have travelled to the Dalkeith area via Edinburgh.

Inspector Gavin Cameron of Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries to trace Michael, we’d urge anyone who may have seen him or a man matching his description since this time to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2330 of 4 July.