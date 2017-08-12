Appeal to find woman missing in Kirkcaldy

Have your say

Police in Dunfermline are appealing for information to help trace a woman missing from Kirkcaldy.

Lynn Kelly was last seen in the Whyteman’s Brae area of the Lang Toun around 2.30 pm. on Friday

Lynn Kelly

Since then the 31-year-old has not been in touch with friends or family, and concern is growing for her welfare.

Lynn is known to frequent Melrose Crescent in Kirkcaldy, and Selvage Street in Rosyth.

She is described as 5ft 7 inches tall, of large build, and with shoulder-length brown hair normally pulled back off her face.

She was wearing a pink, woolly jacket with white trim at the cuffs, black and peach summer trousers and black suede boots.

Sergeant Carley Marshall of Dunfermline police station said: “We are growing concerned for Lynn’s welfare as she hasn’t been in contact with friends or family since Friday.

“Anyone with information that can assist us in locating her is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 3805 of 11th August.

“Similarly if Lynn herself sees our appeal, we’d ask her to get in contact please.”