Appeal to help find missing Michelle

Police have appealed for information to trace woman reported missing from the Kirkcaldy area.

Michelle Chalmers was last seen around 9.45am on Thursday in the Town House area.

The 37-year old has not been seen since, and officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

Michelle is described as white with dark curly hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball cap, dark coloured hooded top with a red t-shirt underneath.

Michelle may be in a Silver Chevrolet car, but was last seen on foot. She also has links to the Glenrothes area.

Inspector Karen Muirhead of Levenmouth Police Station said: “Michelle was last seen on Thursday morning but has not returned home, or been in contact, with anyone since.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and want to trace Michelle as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone in the Kirkcaldy or surrounding are to be vigilant for anyone matching Michelle’s description and to get in touch with us immediately if they see her, or know her current whereabouts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Levenmouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0713 of 31 August.