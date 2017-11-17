Appeal to trace missing Glenrothes man

Police in Fife are appealing for the public’s help as part of ongoing enquiries to trace a man reported missing.

Marc Henderson, 31, was last seen leaving an address in the Carleton Avenue area of Glenrothes around 5am on Wednesday 15 November.

He left the address in his Grey Ford Focus car, with the registration number MJ02 UED.

Marc has not been seen nor has made contact with anyone since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6ft 1 ins tall, slim build with short brown hair and wears glasses. When last seen Marc was wearing a security uniform consisting of beige combat trousers, light blue polo shirt and a dark blue soft shell jacket.

Inspector Nicola Black from Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “I would ask anyone who may have been in contact with Marc, or who has seen him, to contact police immediately.

“I would particularly appeal for anyone who has seen Marc’s car, a Grey Ford Focus, or who has dashcam footage of this vehicle, to please get in touch.

“If Marc see’s this appeal then I would ask that he contacts either police or someone he trusts to let us know that he is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3376 of 15 November.