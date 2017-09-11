Armed police called after Kirkcaldy disturbance

Armed police swarmed a street in Kirkcaldy yesterday, after a late night disturbance.

Up to ten police vehicles were spotted at Chapelhill last night, in a incident which went on into the early hours of this morning.

Officers in riot gear were spotted, along with those who were armed.

Police confirmed that armed officers were in attendance, and added that the incident revolved around concerns for a man at a property in the north Kirkcaldy street.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to an address in Chapelhill, Kirkcaldy, around 9pm on Sunday, following a report of concern for a man within.

“Local and specialist resources were deployed in order to ensure the safety of the public and officers. The operation came to a peaceful conclusion around 2.15am on Monday, September 11.

“The man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.

“Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience as they dealt with this incident. Anyone with any further concerns can contact their local police station via 101.”