Arrest after defibrillator stolen

Police investigating the theft of a life-saving defibrillator from a Fife high street say they have made an arrest.
Police say they have arrested and charged a 17-year-old female in connection with the theft of the defibrillator from Burntisland on June 26.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Sergeant Jimmy Adamson of Kirkcaldy police station who is leading the investigation said: “We’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this matter.”
