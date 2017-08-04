Arrest after defibrillator stolen

Police investigating the theft of a life-saving defibrillator from a Fife high street say they have made an arrest.

Police say they have arrested and charged a 17-year-old female in connection with the theft of the defibrillator from Burntisland on June 26.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Jimmy Adamson of Kirkcaldy police station who is leading the investigation said: “We’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this matter.”