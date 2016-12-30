Arrest after drugs raid in Methil

A man from Methil has been held by police after a drugs raid.

The 41-year old was arrested and charged after officers raided a house in Ossian Crescent on Thursday.

They seized heroin worth £71,000.

The raid formed part of the force’s action plan on illegal drugs within the community.

Community Inspector Tom Brown from Levenmouth Police Station said: “The public said they wanted positive action taken against people who deal drugs in their communities.

“Throughout the year we have targeted drug dealers and this is another example of how we are determined to disrupt and detect the dealing of heroin in Levenmouth.

“Our dedicated Action Plan Dylan ensures that we are focused on addressing this type of criminality.

“I would like to thank the public for their support in assisting local police.’’

The man is expected to appear at at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.