Attack in town centre

A man committed an assault after being given early release from a jail sentence.

It happened in Dunfermline’s High street on a Saturday night.

In the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court was Stewart Bernard, 36, of The Barony, East Wemyss.

He admitted that on July 15, he assaulted Michael Stocks by repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on his body to his injury.

Depute fiscal Jane Rennie said the incident took place after 9.30pm on a Saturday night.

She went on, “Witnesses known to the accused were hanging about in the High Street.

The accused ran up to Michael Stocks who believed he was going to be assaulted and lashed out, striking the accused on the chest.

“The accused then repeatedly punched him, knocking him to the ground. The pair then struggled on the ground. Michael Stocks tried to get up and the accused started kicking him on the chest, knocking him backwards.

“The accused then got up and again kicked him on the chest.”

The incident was captured on CCTV and an operator contacted police.

When detained, Bernard said to police, “Why is he not in custody? He is the one who assaulted me.”

Defence solicitor Ian Beatson said the complainer had been acting aggressively and tried to hit his client.

“However, he knows his reaction went well beyond self-defence,” he added.

Bernard was still on licence from a previous jail term having been given early release when he committed this offence.

Sentence was deferred until December 13 to find out from a GP whether Bernard is fit to carry out unpaid work.