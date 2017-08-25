Award recognises Fife fundraiser

A Tayport woman who established a national charity in memory of her son has been officially recognised as a community hero.

Ruth Gordon founded the Stuart Gordon Fund along with her husband Ian following the death of the couple’s son, Stuart, in 1996 at the age of just 23.

Stuart suffered from cystic fibrosis and the charity was set up to help other families affected by the illness as well as other chronic conditions.

To date, the fund has raised more than £250,000 – and now it’s been boosted by a further £1000, thanks to an award from the insurance broker Swinton.

The company had launched a nationwide search for community heroes to celebrate its diamond anniversary.

Ruth was one of 10 ‘diamonds’ selected from throughout the UK.

The Stuart Gordon Fund hosts an annual charity golf tournament alongside other fundraising events throughout the year to raise money for institutions such as Rachel House and the CF Holiday Fund.

The money is also used to support individuals and families, to provide equipment, fund research and offer short breaks for children suffering from the incurable condition.

The 21st annual Stuart Gordon Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on October 4 at Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.

Speaking at the cheque presentation, which took place at Swinton’s Markinch branch, Mrs Gordon said: “The competition is a great way to celebrate the good work happening in local communities.

“We plan to use the generous donation to continue the important work of the Fund, working closely with specialist nurses and researchers to help improve the quality of life of those with cystic fibrosis and other chronic conditions.”

Louisa Birrell, customer service manager at the Markinch branch at Swinton Group, said: “Ruth fundraises tirelessly in memory of her son to help families affected by cystic fibrosis. We designed our search for ‘Swinton Diamonds’ to celebrate individuals like Ruth. We hope this donation will help to continue the Fund’s invaluable work. Community spirit is incredibly important to us at Swinton, so this is our chance to give something back to those who go the extra mile.”

Swinton Group is donating to community organisations and charities up and down the country throughout August and September as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.