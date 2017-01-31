Axed Flyer Turon heads to Poland

Former Fife Flyers defenceman David Turon has moved quickly to secure a new team following his release.

The blueliner has signed for Polish team, Plonia Bytom.

The move was announced just hours after Fife confirmed they’d parted company with the Czech skater.

Turon is no stranger to Polish hockey.

He iced with KH Savok in season 2014-15, playing 45 games and netting 12 goals and recording 15 assists.

After his release by Dundee Stars in 2015/16, Turon returned to Poland to play for Cracovia Krakow.

Turon, a much travelled player across Europe and north America, signed with Flyers in the summer. He iced in 35 games, netting six goals and logging 8 assists and 36 PIMs.

Flyers face a home double header this weekend.

They host Edinburgh Capitals on Saturday and Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

The club needs to take as many points as possible after back to back defeats last weekend knocked them back down to sixth in the EIHL, and saw the gap in the conference title race become wider.

The club has launched a special ticket offer for the weekend double header.

While single game tickets will sell at the standard price, weekend passes covering both games ware on offer at £25 Adults. £20 Concessions, and £14 for Kids.

They are available from the box office.