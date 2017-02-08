Bid to reunite medals with war hero’s family

Members of the British Legion in Fife have launched an appeal to reunite the medals of a World War II hero with his descendants.

The set of six medals, which include the 1939-45 Star, Fran and Germany Star, Defence Medal and 1939-45 War Medal, as well as the Queen’s Coronation and Long Service medals, were found in a safe when members were clearing out the former British Legion club building in Glenrothes after it was closed in 2016.

It’s not known how long the medals had been left forgotten about but branch members are now calling on the public to help find any family members and return them to their rightful owner.

“When I opened the safe it came as a complete surprise to find such a collection of medals, which you would think are very precious to whoever they were awarded to,” explained branch member Davy Archibald, who found the set.

“It’s unknown just how long they have been sitting there or who put them in there for safe keeping.

“The most plausible theory is that they have been taken off following an Armistice Day parade and forgotten.

Despite being inscribed with the name Warrant Officer Class 2 FJ Edwards, Royal Artillery and the number 821653, Davy has had no luck in tracking down the owner, despite calls to the regiment and the Veterans’ Agency.

Now Davy, a fellow ex-serviceman with nearly 20 years experience in the Royal Signals Corp, hopes the help of the Gazette will put them in contact with a family member.

“The medals have obviously meant a lot to whoever they were awarded to and rightly worn with pride, therefore it would be wonderful to be able to pass them back.”

Anyone with information can contact Davy at archibald_davy@sky.com or the Gazette at ffp.news@fifetoday.co.uk