John Robertson, one of the founders of Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab) has died aged 60.

BiFab confirmed that Mr Robertson died on August 24 following a short illness and that his funeral took place on Monday.

He is survived by his wife, Angela, their two children and two grandchildren.

Mr Robertson helped form BiFab in 2001 when he led a buyout by the existing management team from the former owners.