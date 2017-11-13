BiFab: MSP question for Holyrood

The plight of BiFab will be raised at Holyrood tomorrow.

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, has tabled a question to the Scottish Government at Tuesday’s Topical Questions.

The SNP member has asked for a statement on what support is being given to secure the jobs at BiFab’s yards in Fife and the Isle of Lewis.

Staff at the Kingdom’s yards have voted to carry on working, despite the threat they may not be paid while the ‘‘critical’’ cash position is resolved.