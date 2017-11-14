Bifab: Scottish Government calls for parties to find solution

The threat hanging over BiFab’s future has been raised in the Scottish Parliament.

David Torrance MSP raised the fears of administration hanging over its two Fife yards and one in the Western Isles – and the Scottish Government has pledged to do all it can to help.

Keith Brown, economy secretary, said it was encouraging all parties to find an urgent solution.

BiFab’s workforce of around 1400 face an uncertain future after it emerged the engineering firm was facing financial problems after claims one of its key contractors didn’t pay for work completed.

Trades union leaders have said the situation is critical, and the workforce has pledged to carry on despite the possibility they won’t be paid this week.

Their commitment was praised in Holyrood by Mr Torrance.

He said: ‘‘It is clear the workforce is serious about playing its part in the company’s survival and future success. We must leave no stone unturned finding a solution.’’

Asked to spell out the Scottish Government’s action, Mr Brown said it was in on-going talks with the company and Scottish Enterprise.

He said all options were being explored to save BiFab.

‘‘We encourage all parties involved to continue to work constructively to find a solution,’’ he said.

‘‘This is a concerning time for the workforce, and we will do all we can to find a solution.’’

“We want to see a solution at BiFab and ensure that Scottish engineering and manufacturing are central to the supply chain for the renewable energy sector and for oil and gas going forward.”

Claire Baker MSP raised the issue of delayed payments and asked for figures to be given to members, adding: ‘‘Until it is clear what the financial picture is, everyone is in the dark.’’