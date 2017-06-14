Big charity pedal push

Look out for a mighty peloton of cyclists in north east Fife this weekend.

Hundreds of riders will be pedalling from Edinburgh to St Andrews in aid of leprosy charity Lepra.

Due to leave the centre of Edinburgh at 8.45am, the riders are should arrive in St Andrews by 6pm after completing the 68 mile ride.

As many as a thousand adults and children are expected to take part in the marathon ride.

The ride will raise funds for Lepra’s work in India, Bangladesh and Mozambique, providing provide children, women and men with the treatment they need.