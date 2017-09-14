Blooming great shop up for sale

A “rare opportunity” has arisen in St Andrews for a budding florist to take over a established business.

A leasehold is being offered for sale at the only florist’s business in St Andrews - Ladybird Florist - due to the retirement of its partners.

The 500 sq ft property lies on the west side of Bell Street, an established retail location in the centre of the town.

Jonathan Reid, partner at agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “This represents a rare opportunity to acquire the only such business in St. Andrews, with excellent commercial contracts, substantial wedding work and offering superb growth potential.

“The University of St. Andrews, golf tourism and numerous hotel and guest houses provide an established base for the business.”

Ladybird Florist has has been operated by its present owners for almost 20 years

Offers over £25,000 are invited for the leasehold interest, including the ongoing business, goodwill and delivery van.

Interested parties should contact the sole selling agent on 01382 878005.