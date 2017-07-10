Body found in hunt for missing diver

The body of a female scuba diver has been recovered from a notorious quarry this morning following a major search operation.

It is understood fellow divers had raised the alarm with emergency services after the woman went missing late on Sunday evening.

The woman went missing at Prestonhill Quarry. Picture: Comp

Police, firefighters and a coastguard team rushed to Prestonhill Quarry near Inverkeithing, where they searched the waters for the missing diver.

Water rescue teams were stood down at 12.30am on Monday morning after they were unable to trace her in the darkness.

But at around 10.30am this morning police divers pulled the body of a woman, who was wearing a wetsuit and an oxygen tank, from the waters.

This is not the first time that someone has died at the quarry.

John McKay, 18, drowned in the quarry in 2015.

And Cameron Lancaster, also 18, was killed when he jumped into the quarry in 2014.

Inspector Ian Stephen of Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “We can confirm that a woman’s body has been recovered from Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing.

“Officers responded along with other emergency services to the site around 9.20pm on Sunday, July 9, following reports of a diver within the water.

“A body was recovered around 10.30am on Monday, July 10.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to confirm woman’s identity and to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The woman’s family has been informed of this development.”