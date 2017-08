Have your say

A body was recovered from the water at Kirkcaldy’s seafront this afternoon.

Police in Kirkcaldy confirmed that the body was that of an elderly man which was rescued from the sea this afternoon shortly after 2pm.

Police, fire services and an ambulance attended the scene and a lifeboat was also called out.

Enquiries have begun to establish the identity of the man.

(Pictures by Darren Hepburn)