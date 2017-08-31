Body recovered from sea thought to be missing Fife diver

Police have confirmed that they have recovered body from the sea off the coast of Dunbar, thought to be that of a missing Fife diver.

No formal identification has yet been made but a spokesman for Police Scotland said that they had ruled out foul play. after recovering the body yesterday.

The discovery comes as police, navy and the coastguard personnel continued to their search for missing Fife diver William Peace from Glenrothes.

The 59-year-old went missing on July 8 after failing to resurface from a routine dive of World War I u-boat wreck, approximately three miles off the coast of Dunbar.

“Police in East Lothian were assisted by colleagues from the Royal Navy and RNLI in recovering the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off the coast of Dunbar on Wednesday,August 30,” said the spokesman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”