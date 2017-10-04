Bomb squad called after explosive device found

An army bomb disposal unit has been called out after an explosive device was found in Kirkcaldy.

It is understood that a World War Two fire extinguisher was discovered during work to clear Forth House, which used to house offices for Fife Council.

The particular type of fire extinguisher contains an explosive charge, and was used during the 1940s.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that they had been called after the discovery, and a bomb disposal team had been notified.

He said: “Police in Fife were called to Fourth Street, Kirkcaldy following the discovery on an antique fire extinguisher.

“The discovery was reported to police around 3.10pm on Wednesday, October 4.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been contacted and will attend to assess the item.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said that they were aware of the incident, but said they did not attend.