Bouquets flow for the lady who made Cupar beautiful

Tributes have been paid to one of the country’s best-known floral experts and Cupar stalwart Mary Law MBE, who has died at the age of 80.

A founder member of Cupar in Bloom, Mary was the driving force behind the town’s many competitive successes, including this year’s gold awards in both the Beautiful Fife and Beautiful Scotland campaigns.

Not only did she personally plant and tend the floral displays along with her husband Ronnie, but she also worked tirelessly to raise funds and promote environmental awareness in local schools.

Cupar in Bloom was founded in 2004 but Mary had made a name for herself in the horticultural world long before that.

She was recognised as one of the UK’s top floral art demonstrators, earning the MBE for her work, and was selected as one of the floral artists for the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

She was a former president of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies as well as the Scottish Association, and was Hon President of Cupar Floral Art Club, which this year celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Club president Margaret Beetlestone said: “She was so knowledgeable – you could ask her anything and she’d know the answer.

“She travelled all over the country giving demonstrations and teaching classes and put so much into everything she did. Her energy was amazing.”

Cupar in Bloom member Vicky Coull, who was with Mary from the group’s outset, said the contribution she made to Cupar was ‘wonderful’.

“We all worked so well as a team,” she said.

“Mary and Ronnie were always so supportive and so enthusiastic.

“I don’t know how we are going manage without her.”

Wanda Wheelans, secretary of Cupar Flower Show, said she was shocked by Mary’s death and praised her energy and commitment.

“Everyone knew Mary,” she said.

“When Jim McColl opened our 100th anniversary show, he immediately made a beeline for her. She was so helpful to us and she’ll be greatly missed. She was a wee gem.”

Mary’s funeral will take place in Cupar on Tuesday, October 31.