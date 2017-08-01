Bowling club reinvents itself as community hub

A Windygates bowling club is reinventing itself as a community hub following a successful fundraising campaign.

Members of Windygates Durievale Bowling and Sports Club were inspired to reinvent the club following the death of local businessman Gordon Winn.

Gordon, a popular member and resident bar steward, passed away in November last year, inspiring members to make the club the heart of the community.

His daughter, Louise, raised just short of £5000, which was used to repair the damaged roof.

Since then, the club has been given just short of £10,000 by Fife Council.

Local businesses have also offered their support, and Tesco Bags For Help has awarded the club another £1000.

The funding from Fife Council will be used create a family area in the grounds, giving space for young children to enjoy themselves.

John Collins, club secretary, said he hoped the building would be made more accessible to disabled people.

He said: “The next stage is to make the club more appealing and accessible to people with physical and learning disabilities and establish a weekly social group and have a programme of fundraising planned.

“We have made good progress but we still have a long way to go – the building requires a lot of work and we will make it happen.”

John explained that Windygates and the Levenmouth area will benefit from a new community hub.

“The club has been underused,” John said. “It has been toddling along from season to season and we needed to do something like this. We want to generate interest in the place and get groups in. This season the club has been used more than ever.

“It was Gordon who kept this club going. He put a lot of work into it and we want to recognise what he did.”

Jackie, Gordon’s wife, has taken over as bar steward and she said: “It’s great to see things happening – there’s a real energy and this community meant such a lot to Gordon.

“He would be so chuffed.”

Dave Paterson, Levenmouth area manager, said: “This is exactly the kind of action we want to see happening across our communities – people taking the lead and doing things to improve quality of life and conditions in the local area.”

Any businesses, or individuals with useful skills, such painters and electricians, that would like to support the development, are asked to drop in.