Boy arrested after Fife fire

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a fire at a Fife industrial estate.

Offices say they have charged the boy in connection with a wilful fireraising in Dalgety Bay.

The incident took place at a disused premises in Hillend Industrial Estate and was reported on September 6.

Local residents were advised to stay indoors as a precaution due to the presence of asbestos in the building.

This was found to have been unaffected by the fire and police now say there was no risk to the community.

The blaze was extinguished shortly after 10pm and traffic restrictions were removed around 6.40am on Thursday 7 September.

Following joint enquiries by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and Police Scotland, the fire was treated as deliberate.

Sergeant Kenny Bow of Dalgety Bay said: “This fire caused fear and alarm to the local community and specialist resources were required as a result of the potential asbestos concerns.

“Fortunately, this did not present any risk to the public, but the consequences could have been far more serious.

“Reckless conduct such as this will not be tolerated and anyone found to be involved in such foolish acts of destruction will be robustly dealt with.

“We would also urge parents and guardians to remind children in their care not to access disused or derelict buildings, as doing so can place themselves and others in danger.”