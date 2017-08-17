Boy charged after fire at welfare club

A teenage boy has been charged after a fire which ripped through the former Denbeath Miners’ Welfare Club yesterday.

The alarm was raise shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have today confirmed that a 15-year-old has been charged, but it is understood that Police Scotland may be looking into the possibility of another suspect.

A spokesman said: “Police in Levenmouth have arrested and charged a 15-year-old male in connection with a wilful fire-raising at Denbeath Bowling Club, Buckhaven.

“He will be reported to Children’s Reporter in due course.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry in relation to another suspect.”