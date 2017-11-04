Break-in at home of OAP killed at retail park

The Methil home of a pensioner knocked down and killed outside a retail park has been broken into.

Police are investigating the heartless break-in at Linda Dunn’s house in Kinnarchie Crescent.

She was tragically killed outside Leven’s retail park last Sunday.

Now, Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating the break-in which, they say, happened between Monday and Friday.

They described it as ‘‘a horrendous set of circumstances.’’

Officers say that, at this stage, it appears a television set and iPad were stolen, and they have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Mrs Dunn, 68, was knocked down in Aitken Street within the Riverside retail unit in Leven at about 3.45pm on Sunday.

Two people have appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Now, her family faces the ordeal of a police investigation into a break-in at her home.

Karen Muirhead, temporary inspector at Levenmouth, said “ This is horrendous set of circumstances.

‘‘A bereaved family already affected by the death of a loved one is now faced with the house being broken into and personal possessions stolen.

‘‘We are appealing to members of the public for information to assist us in identifying those responsible and hopefully recover the property stolen.’’

She asked anyone with any information is asked to call officers at Methil on 101 quoting our reference PS 20171103-1192 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”