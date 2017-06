A road is closed after a three-vehicle crash on the A91.

The incident occured at around 2.15pm outside the old police station in Carslogie Road, Cupar, and police are still in attendance.

The crash involved a white Renault Clio – its male driver was taken to hospital – and a skip lorry and a livestock float.

Police Scotland confirmed services are still clearing the road of debris.

A spokesman said: “Driversare advised to avoid the area and re-route if possible.”